ST. LOUIS – Some are little. Others are lavish. The selection feels endless at the STL RV Travel Show.

“The nice thing about RV’s is, it allows you to basically take your home or your office wherever you want to go.” said Warren Patton, president of Byerly RV.

Patton says the recreational vehicle industry was picking up steam prior to the pandemic. Since the peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s grown even more. And interest from younger people is helping fuel the boom.

“I don’t want to be stuck owning a condo somewhere or a timeshare somewhere. I want to be able to travel wherever I want to go to and have that flexibility,” said Patton.

Stacey Braning and her family came from Pevely, Missouri to check out the selection at the RV Show. She says they’ve owned a camper in the past, and hope to again in the future.

“We have two young girls, and we enjoy going places with them, and having a camper allows you to bring all of your stuff with you and not having to pack every time. It stays there with you,” said Braning.

Stacey tells FOX 2 there is a certain ease to RV travel that her family has come to enjoy.

“You’re in the comfort of your own home all the time without having to worry about lines or busyness in airports or losing your children or your things,” said Braning.

“Whether it’s just a couple or with all the kids. This model is 19 feet. It has bunkbeds in it. So there’s something for everybody and every price range, but also in every style, whether you want to drive it or whether you want to tow it behind your truck,” said Patton.

The STL RV Travel Shows runs through Sunday at America’s Center and The Dome.



Show hours:

Friday, January 27, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, January 28, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, January 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.