Contact 2: Cancellations continue for Spirit Airlines

ST. LOUIS – Spirits were higher Thursday at the Spirit Airlines kiosk at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport.

“I’m ex-military. Me and some friends are meeting out in Vegas to plan our 35th reunion,” Michael Council said.

In a week, where Spirit Airlines canceled more than 1,700 flights. The Cape Girardeau resident says he’s lucky his Las Vegas-bound flight is on schedule.

“I’m definitely happy. That would upset me. My first time going to Vegas and they cancel it. I’m glad there wasn’t a line like that today.” Said Council.

On Monday at Lambert, the line was long, and patience was short.

Travelers from the West Coast to West Palm feeling the pinch. Spirit told us Monday it was working around the clock to get back on track in the wake of some travel disruptions over the weekend due to a series of weather and operational challenges.

The airline said it needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned.”

Adding it understands how frustrating it is for our Guests when plans change unexpectedly, and we’re working to find solutions.”

Spirit travelers aren’t the only ones dealing with cancellations. By Tuesday afternoon, Americans canceled nearly 300 flights. According to a company log, a lack of pilots caused the majority of their cancelations.

The issue stems from cutting more than 40,000 jobs through furloughs and layoffs during the height of the pandemic.

“I’ve been to 35 of the 50 states. This is like a bucket list trip for me,“ Council said.

Clear of a cancellation, Michael Council hopes his luck travels with him to the Las Vegas strip.

“I’m not too enthused about the weather because it’s 111 degrees or 108 degrees, but I can deal with that. I’ve been to Desert Storm. I’ll stay inside, find a good casino,” Council said.