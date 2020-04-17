Contact 2 digs into viewer questions about stimulus checks

ST. LOUIS – The IRS started sending out stimulus payments this week, and while 80 million people were expected to get payments in their bank accounts yesterday, we heard from many of our viewers that they are still waiting for theirs.

Viewers have been commenting all day on the issue which we discussed on our FOX2NOW.com Show-After-the-Show segment on Facebook this morning.

We combed through many of the comments and went and found the answers to some of the most asked questions.

The first place you should go to get information is the “Get my payment tool” on the IRS page. Here is the link to it on our site. That is where you can check your status and see what bank account the money is going to.

Here are some of the most popular questions we saw in your comments:

What if they don’t have the right bank account information?

The IRS is first sending money to those for whom it has bank account information on file

That might not be you if you haven’t received a tax refund over the past two years

If you received a refund by a check in the mail, rather than by a direct deposit you can receive it electronically rather than a paper check that may take weeks

What if your bank account information has changed?

The IRS says to help against fraud the tool doesn’t allow you to change direct deposit information already on file with the IRS

However, if the bank account is closed, the bank will reject the deposit and you will be issued your payment to the address the IRS has on file

What if you are on social security and disability?

Supplemental security income recipients will receive automatic payments directly from the IRS

These payments are expected to go out no later than early May

Social Security retirement, survivors, and disability insurance beneficiaries will also qualify for automatic payments of $1,200 from the treasury.

These payments are anticipated to start arriving around the end of April.

What if you haven’t filed a tax return or owe money?

If you owe child support payments, your stimulus can be garnished to make up for what you owe

If you do owe money over the last two years, you will get your money

You can learn more about some frequently asked questions by heading to this section of the IRS site.