Contact 2: Experts warn of COVID-19 eviction crisis

Contact 2

ST. LOUIS – The economic recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic is hurting renters. According to nonprofit research organization Urban Institute, between March 25 and April 10, nearly half of renters aged 18 to 64 said they were struggling to pay rent or utilities, were food insecure, or couldn’t afford needed medical care.

Thousands of tenants have missed rent payments due to fallout from the pandemic. Experts think it will lead to an eviction crisis in the months ahead.

Renters account for a large portion of service industry workers, jobs drastically affected by COVID-19 shutdowns. Like other aspects of the virus, this is having a disproportionate impact on people of color.

An Urban Institute spokesperson said about 25 percent of black and Latino renters reported not paying or deferring rent in May, compared to 14 percent of white renters.
If you or someone you know is struggling with rent payments, there are local nonprofit organizations you can turn to for help.

Here are some agencies that can help:

Beyond Housing (main office)
6506 Wright Way
Pine Lawn 63121
www.beyondhousing.org
314-533-0600

Better Family Life
5415 Page Blvd.
314-367-3440
http://www.betterfamilylife.org/housing.html

Community Action Agency of St. Louis County
2709 Woodson Road
Overland 63114
www.caastlc.org
314-863-0015

