Contact 2: Experts warn of COVID-19 eviction crisis

ST. LOUIS – The economic recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic is hurting renters. According to nonprofit research organization Urban Institute, between March 25 and April 10, nearly half of renters aged 18 to 64 said they were struggling to pay rent or utilities, were food insecure, or couldn’t afford needed medical care.

Thousands of tenants have missed rent payments due to fallout from the pandemic. Experts think it will lead to an eviction crisis in the months ahead.

Renters account for a large portion of service industry workers, jobs drastically affected by COVID-19 shutdowns. Like other aspects of the virus, this is having a disproportionate impact on people of color.

An Urban Institute spokesperson said about 25 percent of black and Latino renters reported not paying or deferring rent in May, compared to 14 percent of white renters.

If you or someone you know is struggling with rent payments, there are local nonprofit organizations you can turn to for help.

Here are some agencies that can help:

Beyond Housing (main office)

6506 Wright Way

Pine Lawn 63121

www.beyondhousing.org

314-533-0600

Better Family Life

5415 Page Blvd.

314-367-3440

http://www.betterfamilylife.org/housing.html

Community Action Agency of St. Louis County

2709 Woodson Road

Overland 63114

www.caastlc.org

314-863-0015