Contact 2: Fighting back against telemarketers and robocalls

Contact 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – They are the phone calls and texts we love to hate.

“Phone rings and you’re like, ‘Oh man, who is it?’ It’s unknown? Oh, great!” said Armando Fierro.

Annoying robocalls once led Fierro to block hundreds of phone numbers.

“Now, knowing what I know, I unblock all of those numbers and I answer the phone confidently,” Fierro said.

“A lot of times people think those are scam calls, but oftentimes, there’s legitimate businesses behind it,” said Chris Roberts, St. Louis consumer attorney at Butsch Roberts & Associates LLC.

Roberts said the Telephone Consumer Protection Act restricts telemarketers in three main ways; among them – penalties for violating federal and state Do Not Call lists.

“If you’re registered on both lists, you can potentially get a penalty under the TCPA, which is the federal law, and then the Missouri law, which restricts these types of calls as well,” he said.

Roberts said under federal law, if you get more than one robocall from the same company in a 12-month period, you could take legal action against that company for $500 or more per call. Under Missouri law, the same robocall scenario could entitle you to up to $5,000. Armando Fierro’s used the law to his advantage.

“Because of NDAs I can’t talk about the specific amounts, but I can say it’s several thousand dollars,” Fierro said.

Pinpointing the company behind the robocall will take preparation and investigation.

“That’s why it’s really important that you act interested, build that rapport, be very nice to get information about the name of your company, what’s the website, where (they are) located,” Roberts said. “And then you can use that information to figure out, ‘Yes, it’s ABC company out of this state’ and then pursue a case.”

The TCPA also restricts telemarketers from using pre-recorded voice calls.

“Sometimes there will be a call and you hear a live person on the call, but before that you hear something like, ‘Press 1 to speak with a live representative,’” Roberts said.

If you get a live person on the phone, Roberts said to follow the same playbook he discussed. If the caller leaves a voicemail, save it. It may include information about the business you need to take legal action. The Supreme Court recently issued an opinion on a provision in the TCPA that restricts telemarketers from placing auto-dialed calls and texts without consumers’ permission. Roberts said the court’s decision makes it more difficult for consumers to prove the telemarketer used that technology to call them.

“I am not going to be surprised if consumers begin receiving even more robocalls than we’re receiving right now and unsolicited text messages as well,” Roberts said.

That’s why knowing your rights under the TCPA has never been more important.

“You have a right as a consumer to have your phone and be able to answer it happily with no problems,” Fierro said. “It’s these robocallers that are making answering the phone such a problem nowadays.”

We should note this law doesn’t apply to political calls or non-profits. You should still be wary of sharing any personal information until you’ve determined the call isn’t a scam. While you don’t need an attorney to take legal action against companies in violation of the TCPA, legal help can be useful. Roberts and Fierro recommend creating a paper trail of your correspondence with these companies.

For more information:
National Do Not Call List
Missouri Do Not Call List

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 2 has resolved consumer complaints totaling millions of dollars over the years. Those cases have not only brought peace of mind to the consumers who asked Contact 2 for help, but also shed light on allegations of deception and wrongdoing levied against businesses, contractors and government agencies.

Our team focuses on gathering the facts about what happened. The process involves seeking out both sides of the story. It’s not always what consumers want to hear, but we have an obligation to be fair to the entity accused of causing the problem. Working to clearly understand the details is an important part of the job. Sometimes these cases can be resolved quickly. Other times, Contact 2 will spend weeks or months getting to the bottom of the problem. We appreciate the patience of those who’ve asked us to help them.

While dealing with the complaints of individual consumers is a big part of the job for Contact 2, we’re also dedicated to informing consumers of the latest scams, rip-offs and fraud schemes. Technology has made it easier than ever for criminals to target consumers. Contact 2 monitors reports of this activity around the world to help arm the public with tools to protect their personal information and hard- earned money. We share that information with consumers on-air and online.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Report scams and rip-offs

Have a question for the FOX 2 Contact 2 team? If you have an issue with scams, bad customer service or getting ripped off then our reporters will investigate.

 

Call the Contact 2 hotline Monday to Thursday from 11am-1pm at 1-800-782-2222

 

Fill out this form.

Popular

Latest News

More News