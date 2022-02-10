Contact 2 gets results for man after tire snaps off while driving on I-70

ST. PETERS, Mo. — A St. Charles County man’s car was in the shop after a scary incident on the highway. Unsure how it would get fixed or who would pay for the repairs, he called Contact 2’s Mike Colombo to help get results.

William Wolk’s damaged vehicle hardly depicts the danger he said he experienced on Dec. 8 driving on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County.

“As the wheel snaps off, the car gets really squirrely and I’m just trying to stop it from hitting anybody else. It absolutely could’ve killed someone.” Said Wolk.

Two weeks prior, William said he took his car to the Costco Tire Center in St. Peters to have a flat tire repaired and get his tires rotated. The night the tire snapped off, William said he returned to Costco to alert management about what happened and fill out an insurance claim form. He said weeks passed with no answers.

“The reason I contacted you was because it’s gone into the holiday season. I haven’t been able to get a straight answer on if my car is going to get fixed or not,” said Wolk.

The day after we contacted Costco, William received a report from the insurance company Costco used to investigate the claim. It determined Costco Tire Center was not negligent in any way. William’s claim was denied.

I took a closer look at the report’s findings. On page two, the investigator noted “there was only one photograph submitted of any substance.”

Later in the report, the investigator said, “Costco Tire Center did not cause this wheel failure but had practiced due diligence and acted in a manner that goes beyond the attention to technical details that is absent in every automotive and truck shop I have ever seen. There is nothing Costco Tire Center could have done to cause the wheel failure nor was there anything more they could have done to prevent it from occurring.”

Contact 2 asked Costco how the investigator could make these determinations and declarations. There was no evidence in the report anyone conducted an in-person, physical review of the wheel. The investigator himself noted there was only one photograph submitted of any substance, and the image was blurry.

Costco declined a request for an interview, but the company took our concerns to heart.

“I’m incredibly thankful for you reaching out,” said Wolk. “Just getting a second voice. Having that correspondence back and forth, initiating the conversation, more details. I think that really opened the channels of communication so a clearer picture could be seen. And that really helped.”

Wolk can’t specifically discuss how Costco took care of the situation, but he’s happy and so are we.

When asked if he’s relieved, Wolk answered: “Absolutely. Absolutely!”