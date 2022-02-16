Contact 2 gets results for widow of former colleague

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — When Charmaine Auble’s dishwasher went out in September 2020, she bought a replacement from a Maryland Heights wholesaler for nearly $700 installed.

She said problems with the dishwasher piled up fast, as did calls to repairmen.

“I’m so disgusted with this dishwasher because I’ve had to call all these times. Then go over there, and they give you a piece of paper. Then they come and fix the same problem. Then it works for maybe a week to ten days, and then it goes out again,” said Auble.

She kept a log of the repairmen’s visits in 2021. She said they came by on March 5, March 22, April 7, and April 15.

“I explained it to the man, and he said let me look your records up. He said you’re right, I agree with you. This is ridiculous. You are due a dishwasher,” said Auble. “They said we’ll come install it. Don’t worry. We’ll take the old one away. You were wronged. This is terrible.”

It seemed like this messy situation was getting cleaned up, but the new dishwasher Charmaine says Whirlpool promised her still hadn’t arrived.

“It’s becoming a joke in my family — Charmaine and her dishwasher. ‘Yeah, sure you’re getting one!’” said Auble.

The dishwasher arrived on Feb. 5, but Charmaine said the delivery crew told her they weren’t equipped to install it or haul her old appliance. They left her new dishwasher in the garage with no plans to return.

That’s when we contacted Whirlpool. A representative thanked FOX 2 for bringing the situation to their attention. They told us they would reach out to Auble, schedule the installation, and haul away her old dishwasher.

“If it wasn’t for the help of you and FOX 2, I wouldn’t have it. I really appreciate that,” said Auble.

If her last name sounds familiar, it’s because she’s the widow of longtime FOX 2 anchor and reporter John Auble, who passed away in 2017.

When asked if she thinks John would be happy about FOX 2 helping out, Charmaine responded: “Oh yeah! I know he would be. He would be so delighted. He would.”