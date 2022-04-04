ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A north St. Louis County homeowner is ready to dust off her patio furniture and fire up the grill now that her backyard deck is finally complete — but it took months and months of waiting.

Wanda Durns said last May she selected one of the largest home improvement retailers in North America for her new deck project.

“I spent about $25,000 with Lowes, and everything had to be paid for upfront. I knew in the beginning, that getting the material would take time,” said Durns. “And I was fine with that. I just didn’t realize that a year later, it still wouldn’t be done. Lowes subcontracts. They sent three different groups of people out here.”

Despite the manpower and months of work, one missing hand railing was holding up the job.

“They called me about two weeks ago and told me the piece was in. I said, ‘Why are you calling me? You should be calling the company that’s supposed to install it,'” said Durns. “They asked me if there was any way I could get it. I said, ‘No, wait a minute. When I pick it up, do you want me to install it too?'”

That’s when she wrote Contact 2, and we contacted Lowes’ corporate office. To the company’s credit, it acted quickly. Less than a week later, Durns’ railing was installed, and Lowes gave her $2,000 in-store credit for unused material she paid for that one of the contractors hauled away.

“I don’t know what you did, because I must’ve made 50 phone calls to them and couldn’t motivate anybody to move, but you certainly took care of it.” Said Durns.

Now if Mother Nature can provide us with some more sunshine and warmer temperatures, Durns will really be able to enjoy her new deck.

“Mike, I can’t thank you enough and everybody at the station,” she said.