ST. PETERS, Mo. – Vivian Hawkins looks pretty comfortable sitting on her new couch, but don’t let her calm demeanor fool you. She’s not happy about this damage she says she found on the furniture after it was delivered.

“I thought it was a piece of the packing material, and then I felt it, and I’m like, ‘This is not packing material,'” Hawkins said. “So I took my phone, got down there, took a picture of it, and I’m like, ‘It’s busted, the guts are coming out of it.’”

Hawkins said she bought the sectional at the Macy’s store at West County Center. She paid more than $3,300. The price included Macy’s “Worry No More Ultimate Plan” coverage. Hawkins said she contacted the company about the damage, and they sent out a technician. When she didn’t hear back, she followed up.

“It was handled. I said, ‘Mam, I would not be calling you if it was handled,'” Hawkins said.

In mid-December, she said another technician came to her home.

“They said ‘Your claim was denied.’ I said, so I’m supposed to accept this busted furniture?” Hawkins said. “Well, we can’t do anything more. I said, ‘OK, alright. I know what I need to do.’”

FOX 2 contacted Macy’s on Hawkins’s behalf. A company representative started working on the case and eventually reached a resolution with Hawkins. After nearly a month of back and forth with the company, we were there as a delivery crew arrived with Hawkins’s new couch.

“I’m ecstatic. Very, very happy,” Hawkins said.

A spokesperson from Macy’s said the following statement:

“Our customers and colleagues are our highest priority. We constantly strive to exceed our customers’ expectations and are committed to ensuring their satisfaction at all times.”

“If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t have been able to do this,” Hawkins said. “They would’ve just kicked Vivian to the curb.”

But instead, it’s the damaged couch getting the curb treatment, leaving Hawkins feeling vindicated.

“I’m very happy and very appreciative of you for assisting me with this. I am!” she said.