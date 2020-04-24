Breaking News
Contact 2: How to get stimulus money if you’re not required to file taxes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – We continue to get questions from viewers about details surrounding stimulus checks. That includes people who haven’t been required to file a tax return in previous years for various reasons.

If you’re one of those people, we’ve learned you will need to submit your information to the IRS through its “non-filers enter payment info” web portal. Once you are there, you will be asked to create an account by providing your email address and phone number and establishing a user id and password.

The fastest way to receive your payment is through direct deposit, either to your bank or credit union account or to an eligible prepaid card. If you don’t enter your payment info, you will receive a check in the mail, but this will take longer.

