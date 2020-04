SAINT LOUIS, MO. (KTVI) — If you receive supplemental security income or Veterans Affairs benefits, did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019 and have kids under 17, listen up.

You must register with the IRS by 11 am on May 5th to get an additional $500 economic impact payment for your kids.

If you don’t, you’ll have to wait until you file your 2020 tax return to get the money.

The form you need to fill out and submit can be found here.