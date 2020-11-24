Contact 2: Menards holding Black Friday sales event for 10 straight days

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – In a year that’s thrown us plenty of curveballs, Menards says it wants to make things simple and safe for shoppers this holiday season.

“We have everything right out in the main aisle to be able to provide a good flow of traffic through the store and out through the registers, so everyone can get what they need and still not be involved in a crowd,” said Greg Townsend, general manager at the Menards Manchester store.

New for 2020, Townsend says Menards will hold a Black Friday Every Day sale. It runs 10 days from Nov. 27 to Dec. 6.

“Menards has always been the place to be on Black Friday,” he said. “We’re calling audibles this year but should still be the place to be to get everything you need as well as stay safe.”

Inside Menards, you’ll find what it calls an enchanted forest full of decorated trees, colorful lights, displays, and holiday décor.

Stores also serve as toy drive donation sites during the holiday season. You can find drop boxes near store exit doors to collect new and unwrapped presents from now through the end of November. When it comes to safety, Townsend says Menards is doing all it can to protect its customers and staff.

“We clean every single knob, desk, computer, restroom, carts throughout the day. We follow CDC protocol and, of course, require masks.” Townsend said.