Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 783 deaths/ 13,575 cases IL: 5,525 deaths/ 122,848 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Contact 2: Safely removing bees from your property

Contact 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Improved weather over the weekend made it easier to get outside and work in the yard. You may have noticed some unwanted guests buzzing around.

Carpenter bees have arrived, and if you’re a homeowner with a wood deck or fence, chances are you’ve encountered them. They build their nests in softwood like cedar, then carve out a perfect three-eights inch hole with a channel deep inside where the female bee lays her eggs. Crews at Rottler Pest Solutions have been answering calls from weary homeowners daily.

In addition to carpenter bees, Rottler’s Jay Everitt says they’re also getting calls for bee swarms right now. He says safe, responsible, and proper removal is recommended because it is important to protect the bee population while also protecting your home.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Report scams and rip-offs

Have a question for the FOX 2 Contact 2 team? If you have an issue with scams, bad customer service or getting ripped off then our reporters will investigate.

 

Call the Contact 2 hotline Monday to Thursday from 11am-1pm at 1-800-782-2222

 

Fill out this form.

Popular

Latest News

More News