Contact 2: Safely removing bees from your property

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Improved weather over the weekend made it easier to get outside and work in the yard. You may have noticed some unwanted guests buzzing around.

Carpenter bees have arrived, and if you’re a homeowner with a wood deck or fence, chances are you’ve encountered them. They build their nests in softwood like cedar, then carve out a perfect three-eights inch hole with a channel deep inside where the female bee lays her eggs. Crews at Rottler Pest Solutions have been answering calls from weary homeowners daily.

In addition to carpenter bees, Rottler’s Jay Everitt says they’re also getting calls for bee swarms right now. He says safe, responsible, and proper removal is recommended because it is important to protect the bee population while also protecting your home.