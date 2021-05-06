Contact 2: St. Louis County resident questions penalties and fees for late tax bill

Contact 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Steve Radinsky’s helped St. Louis consumers as a Contact 2 volunteer for more than 20 years. This case impacts him personally and professionally. He’s one of nearly 5,000 St. Louis County residents to be charged late fees and interest on their 2020 real estate taxes.

“It’s the pandemic’s fault, but I think all of us are getting a penalty and interest that was not our fault,” Radinsky said.

On Dec. 27, 2020, he says he dropped off his real estate tax check at the Clayton Post Office. He knew it had to be postmarked no later than Dec. 31, 2020.

“It never even crossed my mind that it wouldn’t be postmarked that day or even the day after,” Radinsky said.

That was until early March. The Radinskys received a bill from the St. Louis County Collector of Revenue. It said they owed $714 in late penalties and interest. He learned the check he mailed Dec. 27, 2020 wasn’t postmarked until Jan. 2, 2021.

“It really is the post office’s fault, but they were dealing in troubled times with a pandemic,” Radinsky said.

The St. Louis Postmaster took responsibility for the late postmark, apologized, and offered to give an explanation to the Collector of Revenue. Unfortunately for Radinsky, state statutes do not provide a simple fix.

“They have a statute that says if the county was at fault in doing this, they could give me an appeal and they could refund my money. But because the federal government is at fault, they can’t do it,” Radinsky said.

Missouri State Senator Jill Schupp (D-St. Louis County) is one of several lawmakers and officials we contacted about this issue.

“They are subject to a penalty and interest that I don’t believe they should be subject to. What we’re trying to do is find a vehicle that will allow for an amendment that is related to this topic that will put off the return of this money until a year from now against what is coming due next year for personal property taxes,” Schupp said. “So that the taxpayer will get his or her money back and so that the counties have time to notify those taxing districts that they will be short of that amount of money next year.”

With the legislative session ending next week, Schupp hopes her amendment to House Bill 271 will help solve this problem for citizens like Steve Radinsky.

“I think that everybody here in the legislature, regardless of what we see in terms of different policies, understand that we don’t want our taxpayers to be assessed something unfairly,” Schupp said.

Senator Schupp is urging anyone impacted by penalties and interest on their real estate taxes due to a late postmark to contact their state representative. We’ll of course let you know the fate of her amendment as it passes through the Missouri Legislature.

“It’s not just me. I think it’s probably hundreds or possibly thousands of other people are out there,” Radinsky said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 2 has resolved consumer complaints totaling millions of dollars over the years. Those cases have not only brought peace of mind to the consumers who asked Contact 2 for help, but also shed light on allegations of deception and wrongdoing levied against businesses, contractors and government agencies.

Our team focuses on gathering the facts about what happened. The process involves seeking out both sides of the story. It’s not always what consumers want to hear, but we have an obligation to be fair to the entity accused of causing the problem. Working to clearly understand the details is an important part of the job. Sometimes these cases can be resolved quickly. Other times, Contact 2 will spend weeks or months getting to the bottom of the problem. We appreciate the patience of those who’ve asked us to help them.

While dealing with the complaints of individual consumers is a big part of the job for Contact 2, we’re also dedicated to informing consumers of the latest scams, rip-offs and fraud schemes. Technology has made it easier than ever for criminals to target consumers. Contact 2 monitors reports of this activity around the world to help arm the public with tools to protect their personal information and hard- earned money. We share that information with consumers on-air and online.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Report scams and rip-offs

Have a question for the FOX 2 Contact 2 team? If you have an issue with scams, bad customer service or getting ripped off then our reporters will investigate.

 

Call the Contact 2 hotline Monday to Thursday from 11am-1pm at 1-800-782-2222

 

Fill out this form.

Popular

Latest News

More News