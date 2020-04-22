Breaking News
IL: 1,565 deaths/35,108 cases; MO: 208 deaths/6,137 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Contact 2: Unemployment benefits for self-employed, gig workers in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — We know filing unemployment claims has been a hassle for a lot of people. It’s proven to be a unique challenge for the self-employed and gig workers in the state of Missouri. Those workers aren’t covered under the state’s regular unemployment insurance system. If they filed prior to this week, they got claim denial notices because they’re not insured, workers.

This week, the state’s pandemic unemployment assistance program went live. To be eligible for a PUA claim, you must first file a regular unemployment claim and be found ineligible.

Those who qualify for the PUA program will be eligible for weekly benefit payments of between $133 and $320 per week, plus a $600 federal supplement.

Follow these instructions to apply for the program.

