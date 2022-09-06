ST. LOUIS – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker awarded the first Reimagining Electric Vehicles (REV) Tuesday in Illinois tax incentive package to T/CCI Manufacturing in Decatur.

“Today, I am proud to make this announcement that we’re welcoming yet another electric vehicle investment to Illinois. The first of many that the ambitious legislation will produce,” said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

The company will invest more than $20 million to retool its facility to manufacture electric vehicle compressors.

“It starts with the premier electric vehicle component manufacturing facility as a cornerstone of our operations, which will bolster Illinois manufacturing and grow the capacity for made in America electric vehicle component parts production,” said Richard Demirjian, President of T/CCI Manufacturing.

REV Illinois offers competitive incentives to companies that manufacture EVs, EV parts or components, and EV charging stations. The incentives are contingent upon job creation and retention, capital investments, annual compensation, and continued operation in the state.

“This pivotal moment for our economy, our climate, our communities demand ambition, and Illinois is meeting this moment,” Pritzker said.

The announcement comes as EV infrastructure planning and development grows on both sides of the river.

“It’s coming faster than everybody realizes. It’s not stopping. It’s here” said Gabe Warner, project manager at RJP Electric.

Warner’s said he’s working with companies and municipalities in Missouri and around the country to install EV charging stations.

“If you build it, they will come, and that’s what we’re doing,” Warner said.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021, established a National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program. It provides funding to states to deploy electric vehicle charging infrastructure and establish an interconnected network.

Missouri and Illinois submitted their respective plans to the federal government on how they will organize the placement of charging stations along interstate travel corridors. The final approval of the plans is expected at the end of September.