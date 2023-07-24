ST. LOUIS – “I’ve shopped with those people for years. My first living room set I had from there. I just bought a dining room set from there last year,” said south St. Louis resident Kim Gray.

That’s why Gray didn’t think twice about returning to the Home Decor Outlets store on South Kingshighway earlier this year. Kim says she picked out the furniture in January and put it on layaway, making payments when she could, with the goal of having it fully paid for and in her possession before moving into a new place later this month.

Gray made her final payment in late April – for a total of $1,300. She says she didn’t know the store closed until she drove past the building last week.

“When I saw the homeless people sitting out there, it just dawned on me. I got out the car and I’m like, ‘What’s going on, where are the people at?’ They’re not open,” she said. “So, I called the Better Business Bureau and they said, ‘Yeah, they’re closed.’ They gave me the number to the attorney general. I called and made a consumer complaint.”

Home Decor Liquidators LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February 2022. The court document shows owner Christopher Prescott is requesting bankruptcy relief from more than 170 individuals and companies. Interestingly, among them, our TV station, KTVI. The post office box in Texas is where our parent company, Nexstar, is located.

“I have been trying to email them. I have been trying to call them. I have tried to Facebook them. No one has responded,” Gray said. “I am frustrated because I’m getting ready to move in two weeks, and I’ve got to come up with some more money on top of that money to find a whole living room set.”

This hardworking woman wants action.

“I work seven days a week. I would like my money back or some furniture. Whatever they want to do,” Gray said.

A spokesperson for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office says they’ve received other complaints against Home Décor Liquidators LLC. A representative for the office says the company provided restitution or return on product to the impacted consumers. Andrew Bailey’s office encourages other consumers to file complaints if they’re having issues with Home Décor Liquidators.

FOX 2 contacted the attorney representing Home Decor Liquidators and its owner for this story. We have not yet heard back.