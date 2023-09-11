ST. LOUIS – Gunners ready to be welcomed to the jungle at Busch Stadium were left waiting Friday night after Guns N’ Roses postponed their Saturday show due to illness.

The Cardinals and Live Nation are telling fans to hold onto their tickets. They say the event organizer is working to reschedule the concert. There’s new hope for a rescheduled Guns N’ Roses show date in St. Louis.

FOX 2 asked concert officials about refunds for ticket holders. A tour representative told us: “Refunds will be available if fans are unable to make the new date once it is announced. We hope to have an update for fans on the status of the show this week.”

So when might a rescheduled show take place?

There are 13 more shows on the Guns N’ Roses 2023 World Tour. The band’s next tour stop is Tuesday, Sept. 12, in Knoxville, Tennessee. After that, they’re scheduled to play two to three times a week from now until the tour ends in mid-October.

Their Sept. 23 show at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City is the closest remaining tour stop to St. Louis. The Cardinals are out of town on Sept. 24–25, but with Guns N’ Roses scheduled to play in San Antonio, Texas, on Sept. 26, it doesn’t seem likely they’d try to make a return trip to St. Louis in between.

Guns N’ Roses tour ends with a run of shows on the West Coast, culminating on Oct. 16 in Vancouver, California.

Would the band consider returning to St. Louis after that to play the postponed show, marking the official end of its tour? Perhaps some early November Rain? The Cardinals’ season concludes on Oct. 1 at Busch Stadium and there are no major events scheduled at the ballpark until Nov. 10.

If you purchased tickets through StubHub, a representative for the company told us it follows whatever the primary ticket provider does. Should this concert be rescheduled, your tickets will be valid. If it were to be cancelled and tickets refunded, StubHub would do the same.