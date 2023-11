MANCHESTER, Mo. – We’re less than a week away from Thanksgiving, and Christmas isn’t too far behind. Some retailers, like Walmart, are working to make sure families are covered for both holidays.

Cherry Evans, a senior manager who works out of Walmart’s Arkansas headquarters, paid a visit to the Manchester location to explain some deals and trends ahead of both holidays. She says that essentials needed for Thanksgiving at Walmart, for most part, are cheaper this year compared to last year.