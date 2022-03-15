MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – “There’s still hope in humanity. That’s all I have to say,” Lakeitha Adory said.

Her new positivity comes from a new development in her life.

“With the help of FOX 2 and you guys, our story was able to be out there, and people were able to see and help. And I appreciate that,” she said.

Adory contacted us about Dignity at Home Care and owner Christopher Walter. She hired the company last summer to care for her husband, Gerald. After 45 days in the ICU, doctors diagnosed Gerald with transverse myelitis. It is believed to be a complication of the COVID infection he contracted working as a nurse.

“He’s been paralyzed from the waist down for a whole year now. My whole life changed,” Adory said.

Lakeitha shared a bank statement with FOX 2, showing that she paid the company $1,300 upfront. In the final week of the month-long agreement, she said no one from Dignity at Home Care showed up. She told FOX 2 that Christopher Walter promised to refund her $300 for the missed days. That was months ago.

“I feel like he’s taking advantage of me because my husband is in a wheelchair now,” Adory said.

In an email exchange, Walter told FOX 2’s Mike Colombo that he was going to drop off Adory’s check. Three days later, he said he’d re-checked his records and said “no further comments be made in this matter as it has been previously resolved.” The day Colombo’s first story aired, Adory said she received a letter and a check from Dignity at Home Care. She said the $87.50 check is more than $200 short of what’s she’s owed.

“As a fellow nurse, I would think he has more integrity than that,” Adory said.

“I was both moved and infuriated at the greed and the lack of character displayed by that company,” Michael Malecki, president and owner of M & M Home Care, said. His business is operated in Michigan.

Malecki found our first story on the Adorys’ situation online and contacted FOX 2. He wanted to help the family.

“We couldn’t provide care to her husband because of the geographic distance, but we could provide some financial support. We thought that was important,” Malecki said.

He and his employees pledged to send $1,500 to the Adorys.

“She was such a sweet, sincere, and genuine person. It made it that much more important for us to do this. I was very pleased that we were able to find your story. It certainly moved us,” Malecki said.

Now the Adorys’ faith has been restored in the power of compassionate care.

“I’m grateful for all you do,” Gerald Adory said. “Thank you!”