ST. LOUIS – You may have seen an alert on your Facebook page recently saying you’re entitled to payment from the settlement of a lawsuit. It is a legitimate offer, and it’s all tied to the $725 million privacy settlement, Facebook’s parent company Meta, has agreed to pay to those affected.

The case alleges Cambridge Analytica, a firm with ties to former President Donald Trump’s political strategist Steve Bannon, paid a Facebook app developer for access to the personal information of about 87 million Facebook users.

That data was used to target U.S. voters during the 2016 campaign. Anyone in the U.S. who’s had a Facebook account at any time from May 24, 2007, to December 2022, can apply for a share of the settlement money. All you have to do is file a claim online. You can also print the form, fill it out, and mail it.

It’s not clear how much money individual users will receive. The more people who submit a claim, the smaller your share of it will be, and attorney fees may take up a large chunk of the money.

To see if you’re eligible to claim the Facebook privacy settlement money, click here.