HAZELWOOD, Mo. – We’re still closer to Halloween than Christmas, but retailers are already looking to hire for the holidays.

Cabela’s in Hazelwood is hosting a National Hiring Day event.

“Every year we go out, we try to find some people who’re looking for some extra cash for the holidays or simply just want to work at Cabela’s,” said Tommy O’Brien, assistant general manager at the Hazelwood Cabela’s store.

Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops hope to hire 3,500 seasonal, part-time, and full-time team members across the country over the next few days. O’Brien said you can apply online or in store.

“Once the application is in, it gets screened by our HR manager, Megan, and then moves onto the next process, which is interviewing,” he said. “After the interviewing process, we’ll make an offer right here, and you can walk away with a job.”

The outdoor retail store is not the only one hankering for help. Other companies holding job fairs in the St. Louis area this week include Kohl’s, the US Postal Service, and the Humane Society of Missouri.

“I think we’re starting to see an increase in applicants since COVID has slowed down a bit. Hoping we don’t have an uptick again this year,” O’Brien said. “Looking good so far. But yeah, it’s looking up. More applicants. More people inquiring about it.”

Kohl’s will hold a national hiring event in St. Louis on Oct. 13-15, hiring nearly 800 store associates for the holiday season. The retailer is recruiting for multiple open positions across the stores, including seasonal associates, with nearly 800 open roles in the St. Louis area. Candidates can receive a job offer on the same day of their interview. Candidates interested in viewing open positions in their area can apply today at careers.kohls.com or by texting APPLY to 24508. You can find more information on Kohl’s seasonal hiring plans here.

Kohl’s offers its associates flexible scheduling, weekly paychecks, and a 15% merchandise employee discount, in addition to competitive wages and benefits. There’s an occasional associate shop special event with an increase of 35% off. Kohl’s is also offering a subscription-based healthcare program through River Health for eligible part-time and seasonal associates. Learn more about costs and coverage here.

USPS Job Fair

Wednesday Oct. 12, 2022

and Wednesday Oct. 19, 2022



Noon to 3:00 p.m.



O’Fallon Post Office

401 Church Street

O’Fallon, MO 63366

APPLY at usps.com/careers, search for Missouri and apply.

Humane Society of Missouri’s Macklind headquarters is hosting a job fair on Thursday, Oct.13 from noon to 6 p.m. Qualified candidates will be given offers right after interviewing!

The location is 1201 Macklind Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110.