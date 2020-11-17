Local retailer bets on brick and mortar pop-up shop this holiday season

ST. LOUIS – Don’t let the new storefront in Central West End fool you; Paperdolls Boutique is adjusting to COVID’s consumer crunch.

“We’re on the struggle bus if you want to call it that,” said Paperdolls General Manager Lisa Schmidt.

She hopes customers are all aboard the newest stop on the locally owned retailers’ route of stores.

“I think I can speak for everybody, we definitely now, more than ever, need the support of all of our customers in order to get through this pandemic and for us to continue on and hopefully make this a permanent location,” Schmidt said.

You see, the Maryland Plaza location is a pop-up shop open now through December. A brick and mortar retail experiment in a time where so many stores are moving online or closing their doors for good.

“We are doing everything we can creatively to generate more traffic, generate those sales, and get people to shop local,” Schmidt said.

In-person shopping at Paperdolls features all the standard safety protocols we’ve become accustomed to during the pandemic. For those who don’t feel comfortable coming inside, there’s an online store and curbside pickup. Schmidt wants shoppers to know their support through this challenging time could be the link that keeps our favorite stores open.

“We just ask that they definitely think of us when they are shopping for their loved ones, or for themselves,” Schmidt said. “You know, treat yourself this holiday season. Just to think of us and other small businesses. Spread the love around all the small businesses.”

Paperdolls Boutique's first-ever pop-up shop is located at 36 Maryland Plaza in the Central West End. They also offer online shopping and curbside pick-up.

Paperdolls will begin its annual Black Friday sale on Nov. 20 and offer 40 percent off until Nov. 27.