ST. LOUIS – Government officials are warning Americans that traveling to certain parts of Mexico is still too risky. This after a road trip to Mexico for cosmetic surgery ended with two American’s dead and two others found alive near the U.S.-Mexico border.

“We do also remind Americans about the existing travel guidance when it comes to this particular part of Mexico. The travel advisory for Tamaulipas state remains at Level 4-Do Not Travel,” said Ned Price, a State Department spokesman. “We encourage Americans to heed that. Heed that advice.”

Price’s comments come after four U.S. citizens were kidnapped by gunmen on Friday while traveling to the border city of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas.

“We ensure safety as much as we can, but we always stress to exercise caution wherever you go,” said Abbey Meyer, co-owner of Sky High Travel.

Meyer says incidents like this always draw questions and concerns from customers. But having personally traveled to Mexico three times in the last month, she believes where you go and what you do when you get there are the keys to a safe trip.

“We haven’t had an incident that is even worth mentioning regarding safety. All of our resorts are vetted,” she said. “It’s the importance of using a travel advisor to make sure that you’re somewhere safe.”

Meyer acknowledges the safety risks inherent with any trip, but notes the difference between a two-week stay at a resort and crossing the Mexican border for a cosmetic surgery procedure.

“We never advise somebody to take a leisurely stroll along the beach at night. That’s not smart anywhere,” she said. “I wouldn’t take a leisurely stroll in downtown St. Louis, unfortunately. It’s just the nature of where we’re at today.”

Meyer says travelers should use care and context when deciding their next destination.

“People outside of the United States are advised that when they come to the U.S., to stay away from highly-populated areas. I don’t know when the last time you went to a concert was, but Cardinals games, we don’t think twice about it,” Meyer said. “But the rest of the world is advised against doing that in the US. It’s all about perspective. If at any time you don’t feel comfortable, as much as we advise and try and help customers to feel comfortable, you don’t have to go, at the end of the day. That’s a personal choice.”