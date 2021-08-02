Many travelers delayed after Spirit Airlines flights canceled

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Spirit Airlines is dealing with major delays which have passengers scrambling to re-book flights.

The airline has canceled at least 227 flights nationwide since Sunday night.

It was a rude welcome to air travel for Christy King of Cisne, Illinois.

“This is my first time flying ever. I’m 45 years old. And surprise. This is the treatment I get,” she said.

King and her business partners were headed to Las Vegas for a convention. Their flight was cancelled.

“We haven’t gotten a reason at all (for the cancellation),” King said.

St. Louisan Felica Gillespie and her husband had plans to visit the Vegas Strip, get some food, and gamble.

“First attempt since the lockdown and this is what we get,” she said.

Meanwhile, 16,000 miles west in Las Vegas, Mae Newman is trying to get back home to St. Louis on a Spirit Airlines flight.

“In the middle of the night, they contacted us and told us our flight was canceled. Not delayed, but cancelled,” she said.

Newman sent FOX 2 a video of the Spirit Airlines kiosk at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

“This is not good. Not good at all. It’s very stressful. We’re trying to get home. No one is telling us anything except it’s canceled,” Newman said.

FOX 2 contacted Spirit Airlines. A spokesperson shared the following statement:

We’re working around the clock to get back on track in the wake of some travel disruptions over the weekend due to a series of weather and operational challenges. We needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned. We understand how frustrating it is for our Guests when plans change unexpectedly, and we’re working to find solutions. We ask Guests to actively monitor their emails and flight status before heading to the airport. As a team, we strive every day to get our Guests where they need to go on time. Our focus will continue to be on taking care of our Guests. Spirit Airlines

The travelers we spoke with say solutions can’t come soon enough.

The airline is asking its guests to actively monitor their emails and flight status before heading to the airport.

There were rumors that the cancellations are the result of a pilot strike. A Spirit representative said there is no strike or pending strike. They are aware of the rumor involving a pilot strike, but say it’s 100% false.

There are no flights going out. Not just in Orlando but throughout the country. Pilots are on strike till Monday. #spiritstrike #spiritairlines #spirit #flightsCanceled pic.twitter.com/Dzt2cjzQHD — Matilda Lucas (@chilumat) August 1, 2021

This is at MCO. Flights cancelled and people suffering in hot airports during a PANDEMIC. Phone line is not answered and only one agent assisting with CANCELLED FLIGHTS!! @SpiritAirlines DO YOUR JOB!😡 pic.twitter.com/kwMwk4eun2 — Aysha Becerra (@love_ur_self130) August 2, 2021