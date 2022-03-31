ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Sewage seeping from a drain into the basement of a St. Louis-area home left a young mother looking for help.

Tylicia Gales lives in unincorporated north St. Louis County. She said her basement looks bad and smells worse because of the sewage.

“You can see there’s starting to be mold and feces that’s under my furnace, as well as everything else,” Gales said.

She shared pictures showing the disgusting mess, and she’s worried about her family.

“I don’t want my children to get sick. I don’t what my grandmother to get sicker.” Said Gales.

The mother of three bought the home a year and a half ago. She said the sewage problem worsened in the last few weeks.

“When the camera and locate guy came in, he was like, ‘It’s out in the middle of the street. There’s nothing you can do about that,'” said Gales.

Last Friday, Gales filed an emergency application with St. Louis County for its residential sewer lateral repair program. That kick-started a process of bidding, permitting, and approvals.

County officials and contractors told FOX 2 they were working as fast as they could to get the job started. We asked the county if there was anything else it could do to help the family. Gales said the county offered the family a spot in a shelter until the project was complete.

“I have a thing that’s personal and emotional for me. I don’t feel comfortable with having my children in a shelter,” said Gales.

Work started Thursday morning to repair a 30-foot stretch of cast iron and clay sewage pipe outside the property on Chambers Road. The contractor told FOX 2 the repair will be complete Friday. For Tylicia Gales, it can’t get fixed fast enough.

“I’m working a 9 to 5 just like everybody else is. I’m going to school, about to graduate. That’s what’s my concern, making sure my family is okay,” said Gales.

She said she’s filed a claim with her insurance company for the damage in her basement.

For more information on St. Louis County’s residential sewer lateral program and tips to help prevent basement flooding, click here or here.