ST. LOUIS – “It’s gotten a little more concerning lately because we’re getting about one a day,” said Christopher Gagliano, Spire Vice President of Customer Experience.

“They send in their bill stub, and they’ll write some information on the bill stub, usually from the Uniform Commercial Code,” he said. “They will attach IRS Form 1040 or 1041. In a lot of cases, customers are getting that information notarized, and then they’re sending it to us via certified mail.”

Gagliano said Spire customers are doing this in response to posts they’ve seen on various social media platforms.

“The folks who’re sharing this information are saying that they’re financial experts,” he said. “They’re quoting things like the Uniform Commercial Code, Federal Reserve, and even in some cases, telling customers to send in an IRS Form 1040 or 1041 in lieu of actually making a payment for their bills.”

Simply put, Gagliano said people are wasting time and money on this effort.

“I can’t really talk to the legality of the information that these posts are communicating, but I know in terms of your regular bills, it just doesn’t apply,” he said. “It’s just purely misinformation. When a customer establishes service with Spire or any utility, they’re really entering into an agreement for service. When they get their Spire bill, that bill is a non-transferable instrument, which basically just means that you can’t pay it with a voucher, a form, or a coupon. The way to pay the bill is through regular payment methods like credit card, debit card, check, or even cash.”

Gagliano said most of the materials Spire has received have come from customers who need assistance paying their bills. He wants customers to know there’s a better and more effective way to get help.

“If a customer is struggling to pay their bill, we really do urge them to give us a call,” he said.

If anyone needs assistance with their Spire bill, call 800-887-4173 for the St. Louis area, or visit their website.