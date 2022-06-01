ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Charles County man, who is a longtime American Cancer Society (ACS) volunteer, is set to receive a major national award this week.

Greg Ransom will receive the National Coaches vs. Cancer Champion Award for Official of the Year at the ACS Hall of Fame induction ceremony Thursday night.

He and his wife, Carol, have been dedicated to the organization’s Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Basketball Tournament for years.

“When you think of Greg Ransom, you think of Coaches Vs. Cancer. Over 15 years ago, he helped us launch the program here in St. Louis,” said ACS senior executive director Jason McClelland.

Since its inception in 2008, the Coaches vs. Cancer initiative in St. Louis has raised more than $1.5 million.

“We could not do this without Greg,” McClelland said. “He’s brought in not just his passion and dedication, but all the volunteers he physically recruited to this program.”



Beyond basketball, the Ransoms’ mission is to rally support in the fight against cancer. It’s a battle they faced together when Carol was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003.



“It took us back about 20 steps, and then we realized we’ve got to move forward. And we did. We worked together as a team. He was my cheerleader,” said Carol.



“I looked at what all the treatments were doing to her,” Greg added. “I said to myself, I’m not going to be sitting here in a year from now saying what did I do to try to help out. I didn’t want to be that person. I wanted to reach out.”



Greg said he was inspired by the words of legendary Mizzou basketball coach Norm Stewart, who helped start the program nationally.



“The question was put to him, ‘Coach Stewart, what would you tell people as far as getting involved?’ He said, ‘Do what you can do, but just do it,'” said Ransom.

Greg credits his fellow committee members and the basketball and football officials he works with for helping him achieve this honor.

“I think the one thing it says about Greg is that when you give him something and he has a passion about something, he’s going to put in 110-percent,” said Carol.

Greg knows closing the book on cancer won’t be easy, but he’s ready for the fight.



“A lot of people are still here today because of the work of our group and several others who have brought money into the Coaches vs. Cancer program and the American Cancer Society,” he said.