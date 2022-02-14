St. Louis area experiences apartment-building boom

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – High above Chesterfield on the south side of Interstate 64, just west of Chesterfield Parkway, you can see the plan coming together.

“We’ve always taken the approach of developing what we say are irreplaceable buildings in irreplaceable locations,” said developer Jeff Tegethoff.

Step inside the Wildhorse Apartments and you quickly discover Tegethoff’s mission statement isn’t hyperbole. He says changing times are changing the way people view housing.

“They’re delaying getting married. They’re delaying buying their first home. Delaying having children. They’re staying renters longer,” Tegethoff said.

Tegethoff’s developments also target older people who are downsizing homes but not their lifestyles.

“We joke around and call it the four Fs,” he said. “That they want to stay close to their friends. They want to stay close to their faith or where they go to church, they want to stay close to their food, the restaurants they like, and they want to stay close to their physicians.”

Robin Parkin and her husband sold their home and moved here in June. Becoming empty nesters changed their family dynamic. They wanted a place that still had the comforts of home.

“When we walked in, I thought,’ Oh my gosh, this is stunning.’ And the amenities are stunning. I thought this seems like a treat, like a little vacation. Not just a rental,” she said.

“That’s why we brought in Ruth’s Chris Steak House. That’s why we brought in Christina White Salon, as well as why we’ve decided to develop an AC Hotel next door,” Tegethoff said.

Parkin adds: “It exceeds my expectations. I just figured apartment living. I don’t feel like I’m living in an apartment. I always tell everybody I’m living at the Westin.”

There’s more mixed-use development on-tap nearby. Tegethoff says the plans for Wildhorse Village feature units for sale and rent, a 15-acre lake, and two miles of walking and bike trails.

“You’re going to have almost $200 billion worth of development over the next 10 years at just this intersection,” Tegethoff said.

Beyond Chesterfield, Tegethoff has developed The Hibernia Apartments in Dogtown, The Georgian in Lafayette Square, and coming this summer, The Expo at Forest Park in the Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood.

“It’s not just about developing fancy buildings for people, but really creating a new quality of life or a better quality of life than what exists currently in these sub-markets,,” Tegethoff said.

Creating community, the old-fashioned way, with a new-age approach to where and how people choose to live.

“Everybody talks to everybody. They gather for coffee. They meet in the gym. We meet a lot of people out for dinner from here,” Parkin said.

Last week, Holland Construction Services announced the completion of The Jewel Apartments development in O’Fallon, Missouri as well as plans for a similar development in Swansea, Illinois.