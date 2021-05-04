St. Louis real estate inventory in April 2021 nearly half of what it was a year ago

Contact 2

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Houses nationwide are selling lightning-fast according to Realtor.com. In the St. Louis area, a typical home for sale in April spent 61 days on the market. The data came from Realtor.com which just released its April 2021 monthly housing market trends report.

When it comes to price, the median listing price in the St. Louis area is $266,000. Listing prices are up 13.5% this April compared to last April.

Vickey Harper walked into St. Louis’ hottest housing market in recent memory.

“Are we looking for a unicorn? Because it almost feels like it,” she said.

She said finding “the one” hasn’t been fun; scouring the web for new listings, scheduling showings, attending open houses.

“It’s almost become borderline obsession,” Harper said. “A lot of anxiety for sure.”

Nationwide, the median home price for active listings grew by 17.2% over last year and reached $375,000 in April. The median listing price of $375,000 is a new all-time high.

“The main driver right now, which is having an impact on everything—buyers and sellers—is there’s nothing to buy. Supply is low,” said Matt Muren, realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties and the 2021 president of St. Louis Realtors.

So what is the inventory in the St. Louis area like? When it comes to the number of active listings in April 2021 compared to April 2020, they are down 43.9%.

If you were in the market to buy a house last month and were looking for something that just went on the market, the number of new listings this year compared to the onset of the COVID pandemic in April 2020 was up 33.4%.

Let’s also compare March 2020 to 2021. St. Louis’ home inventory was down 46% year-to-year. With such high demand, available homes sold fast, averaging 12 fewer days on the market in 2021. Demand also increased the region’s median sales price 14%. In some neighborhoods, Muren said buyers are paying more than that.

“We’re talking $10, $20, $30, $40, $50,000. That’s not outside the realm of what we’re seeing in this market in terms of people going over asking price,” he said.

However, nationwide, new listings are still down 25% from the typical rate of newly listed homes in 2017 and 2019.

And despite low-inventory and fast-selling houses, the median number of days a St. Louis home for sale in April was on the market remained at 61, not changing from the previous year.

Money talks but in this market, it’s not always enough to get sellers to listen. Buyers are eliminating contingencies like inspections, appraisals, and financing clauses to make their offer more attractive.

“If you’re not 100% confident you’re going to have the funds, you’re taking a huge risk by eliminating those things,” Muren said.

What’s too risky for some might reward others by getting an offer accepted.

“To give up an appraisal rider or an inspection on a house, that blows my mind,” Harper said. “It’s a huge rollercoaster of emotions.”

But Harper said she plans to stay on the ride.

“Just keep holding onto the fact that when that right house comes along, I’m going to know it,” Harper said.

Realtors.com says one reason home sales can continue to occur at high levels despite relatively limited inventory is that homes are selling lightning-fast. The total number of unsold homes nationwide is down 21.9% from April 2020.

“Just keep holding onto the fact that when that right house comes along, I’m going to know it,” Harper said.

This is the first in a series of stories on the St. Louis real estate market we’ll bring over the next several weeks. Through our collaboration with KMOX Radio, we’re going to explore what it means for buyers, sellers, builders, banks, and everyone in between.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 2 has resolved consumer complaints totaling millions of dollars over the years. Those cases have not only brought peace of mind to the consumers who asked Contact 2 for help, but also shed light on allegations of deception and wrongdoing levied against businesses, contractors and government agencies.

Our team focuses on gathering the facts about what happened. The process involves seeking out both sides of the story. It’s not always what consumers want to hear, but we have an obligation to be fair to the entity accused of causing the problem. Working to clearly understand the details is an important part of the job. Sometimes these cases can be resolved quickly. Other times, Contact 2 will spend weeks or months getting to the bottom of the problem. We appreciate the patience of those who’ve asked us to help them.

While dealing with the complaints of individual consumers is a big part of the job for Contact 2, we’re also dedicated to informing consumers of the latest scams, rip-offs and fraud schemes. Technology has made it easier than ever for criminals to target consumers. Contact 2 monitors reports of this activity around the world to help arm the public with tools to protect their personal information and hard- earned money. We share that information with consumers on-air and online.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Report scams and rip-offs

Have a question for the FOX 2 Contact 2 team? If you have an issue with scams, bad customer service or getting ripped off then our reporters will investigate.

 

Call the Contact 2 hotline Monday to Thursday from 11am-1pm at 1-800-782-2222

 

Fill out this form.

Popular

Latest News

More News