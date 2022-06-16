ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis woman received a fraud notification last month from Bank of America, who she has been a loyal customer for more than a decade, on a legitimate purchase she made.

“I said, ‘What is going on?’ They said, ‘Somebody attempted to get a personal loan out in your name with your information, so we froze your account,'” said Cara Henley.

Henley said a bank representative instructed her to go to a Bank of America branch and verify her identity. She went to the branch in Olivette.

“She gave me a number to call. I called this number, and apparently, it was their closure department,” said Henley. “That is when they told me, you can’t open another account for seven years because of this.”

“I’ve had to cancel cards before because, you know, stuff happens, but nothing of this level,” she said.

FOX 2 reached out to Bank of America and a representative released the following statement.

“A customer or the bank may close an account at any time without notice. That information is disclosed in the customer’s deposit agreement. The deposit agreement is not only given to the customer at the time of the account opening but also posted on our website.”

BOA did not say why Henley has to wait until seven years to open another account, but her case was escalated.

The bank followed up with Henley. She said a representative explained her online banking information was shared, which violated the bank’s customer deposit agreement. They said that is why her accounts were shut down. Henley said she never shared her account information with anyone.

“When they shut everything down, I had access to absolutely nothing!” said Henley.

Henley’s money was released, and she currently banks with a different financial institution. She said she is still frustrated by what happened and doesn’t feel like she got the full story.

It is important to look at the terms and conditions of the agreements when signing with different companies.

“They treated me as if I was a criminal and I’m the victim. All they had to do was transfer my money to a different account. Instead, they shut me out completely,” said Henley.