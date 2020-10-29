Survey highlights consumer projections for the holiday shopping season

ST. LOUIS – For some, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year. But during a pandemic that’s proven to be anything but wonderful at times, how will consumers react?

Deloitte is out with its 2020 holiday retail survey. More than 4,000 consumers responded.

“What’s really interesting is that we saw a 34-percent decrease in travel and entertainment outside the home,” said Deloitte Vice Chairman Rod Sides, who leads the company’s US retail and distribution practice. “What that really means is folks are still going to spend, but they’re moving spending to other categories.”

The survey found shoppers expect to spend an average of $1,387 per household during the holiday season. That is down seven-percent year over year. The number of shoppers planning to use curbside pickup has more than doubled. Consumers said their average shopping window has significantly shortened to 5.9 weeks, compared to last year’s 7.4 weeks.

“The mix of in-store versus online has continued to move online. About 64 percent of the total spending is expected to be online, which is an all-time high.” added sides.

“I’ve just gotten used to staying at home and shopping online. I find it nice,” said shopper Pauline Labarge.

But not everyone we talked to is abandoning the in-person holiday shopping experience.

“As procedures have gotten better with hand sanitizer stations and masks and everything, I don’t feel too uncomfortable going out and shopping,” said shopper Nick Messina.

However you shop, may the joy of giving and receiving gifts from friends and family during this special season raise your spirits.

“I’m just taking advantage of everybody being scared to come out. There’s a lot of good deals going on. I’m reaping the rewards,” DeMarko Gates said.