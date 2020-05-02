Contactless food drive in Chesterfield helping those in need

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – For many this was a tough week with roughly 30 million layoffs across the country.
The city of Chesterfield is stepping up to help make sure the St. Louis community is fed. They’re asking folks to put donations in the trunk of their cars and volunteers will pull them out, no contact necessary.
It’s from 8- a.m. until noon at Central Park on Lydia Hill Drive in Chesterfield.
St. Joseph’s Academy on Lindbergh is also asking for non-perishables, hygiene items and cleaning supplies drop off there is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
However, if you’re in need of help, the Urban League is holding a food distribution. They raised about $75,000 in items to support about 2500 families across North St. Louis County. The giveaway is from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jamestown Mall.