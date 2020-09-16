Contaminated Carter Carburetor site gets refurbish as a golf course for the Boys & Girls Club

ST. LOUIS – A seven-year cleanup of an EPA Superfund site is finally finished. The site of the old Carter Carburetor Plant on North Grand is getting new life today.

The $30 million dollar cleanup began in 2013 to remove cancer-causing chemicals from the land. The facility has been around since the 1920s and employed 3,000 workers at its peak, but closed in 1984.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler will be in St. Louis to turn the land over to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis which operates a club next door.

They will team up with Gateway PGA Reach to turn the site into a golf course and driving range for the clubs.