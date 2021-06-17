Contractor with a gun shoots intruder at Maggiano’s Little Italy

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Police say a contractor working at Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant shot someone breaking into the building early this morning. The suspect, a man from Arnold, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers were called to The Boulevard Saint Louis at around 3:40 am to investigate a report of a shooting. They say that a man forced his way into the building through the front entrance and confronted contractors working inside.

One of the contractors was armed with a handgun. When the intruder charged at him he shot the man.

The suspect was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he underwent surgery.

Richmond Heights Police say that the investigation into this shooting is still active.