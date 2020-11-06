How to cook along with Rachael Ray this Monday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Rachael Ray Show is inviting viewers to cook-along with her at home to celebrate its 15th season. On Monday, November 9 at 10:00 am FOX 2 will broadcast its 2,500th episode.

Rachael has invited eight of her superfans to appear in the episode and cook with her via Zoom and ask Rachael questions as they go. Before the episode starts, preheat your oven to 375°F and arrange dough shapes on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Check out this recipe to cook-along and make the Beef or Meatless Pot Pies.