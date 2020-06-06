Breaking News
Cook County judge to lead statewide organization

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A Cook County judge with nearly 40 years of legal experience has been named president of the Illinois Judges Association. Diane Shelley will lead the organization representing 1,250 active and retired judges of the Illinois state courts.

The association was formed in 1972 to provide support, services, and education to its members. Shelley says one of her goals is supporting the Illinois Supreme Court’s program to ensure that the public continues to have access to the judicial system and the assistance it can provide during the coronavirus pandemic.

She will form a committee to study virtual platforms allowing judges and others to work remotely.

