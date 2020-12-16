ST. LOUIS- If you are looking for cookies this holiday season, you may have a hard time finding them unless you make them yourself! National cookie manufacturers are reporting it may be harder to find cookies for Santa this year.

FOX Business News is reporting Campbell’s Soup Company, which makes cookies under Pepperidge Farms brand, warned during an investors call that it is facing a shortage ahead of its busiest season.

Popular Pepperidge Farm varieties like Milano and Chessman may be hard to find.

The company’s CEO blamed the shortage on an increase in demand and a labor shortage, both connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TOP Data (Test Optimize Perform) conducted a data study and found that cookie consumption has increased by 25% since the start of the pandemic.

Missouri ranks 18th in the nation for having the most cookie lovers. Illinois is the 26th cookie crazed state.

Utah ranks number one and is the most addicted to cookies. Idaho and Oregon come in second and third.

The report also says :

1 in 5 Americans are eating three or more cookies per day and can be considered a cookie addict

32% of Americans eat between 24-42 cookies a month.

5% of Americans don’t eat a cookie at least once a month.