Cooking Channel to show Crown Candy Kitchen ‘Restaurant Recovery’ episode

ST. LOUIS, MO. – Crown Candy Kitchen will be featured on an episode of Restaurant Recovery on The Cooking Channel. Raising Cane’s” founder Todd Graves visits ten struggling businesses and gives each one about $100,000 of his own money. Next week’s episode features Crown Candy Kitchen and owners Andy and Sherri Karandzieff.
The candy shop and diner is 107 years old and it survived the Spanish Flu in 1918. During the COVID pandemic the couple haven’t paid themselves and they’ve been using their personal savings to keep staff employed.
Restaurant Recovery can be seen on Discovery Plus And Amazon Prime.