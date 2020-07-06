Cooling off and relaxing in the era of social distancing

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Heat and humidity continue to build this week, which is not unusual for St. Louis in July. But with some area pools still closed and restrictions in place for most indoor facilities, cooling off may be a bit harder this week.

The next 7 days will likely be the warmest stretch we have seen so far in 2020, with temperatures in the 90s.

Even though summertime heat and hanging poolside comes around each and every year, there’s a difference in 2020 – coronavirus.

The Blanchette Aquatic Facility in St. Charles, which reopened last month, has several restrictions in place.

For one, they are operating under a limited capacity of 450 guests. Residents in the surrounding St. Charles and St. Peters areas are the only ones permitted to use the facility. Staff requires all guests to adhere to social distancing guidelines in and out of the water.