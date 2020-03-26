Coping with anxiety and stress during the coronavirus crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - During this challenging time, it’s important to focus on your mental health. The uncertain medical situation, coupled with working from home and helping your children with distance learning can add extra stress and anxiety to your life.

FOX 2's Sandy Miller talked with Dr. Kyle John, the Medical Director vMentalWellness at Mercy Virtual Care Center. He discussed how to identify those struggling with a mental illness and ways to help get through this trying time.

Today, the Missouri governor stressed the importance of taking care or yourself mentally and physically during this difficult time.

The Governor says the Missouri Department of Mental Health is working with partners across the state to help providers do much of their work by telephone instead of the traditional face-to-face requirement.

There is a federal Disaster Distress Helpline (800-985-5990) for those who want to seek help. It is staffed with mental health professionals who can talk with you. If you need more help than they can provide, they will connect you with services in Missouri. Another resource is National suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.