Coping with the stress of the presidential election and COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – COVID-19 concerns and a contentious presidential election are fuel for stress and anxiety. 2020 has brought with it a host of opportunities for stress and anxiety. Students have juggled adjusting to online learning, and some parents have been left with the challenge of juggling childcare and careers.

“This is an unprecedented time,” said Lisa Wenger, manager of outpatient behavioral health at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles.

Wenger compares the cumulative effect of varying sources of stress to a circuit breaker in your home.

“The whole purpose of that circuit breaker is to not overwhelm the electrical system,” she said.

Wenger said people can shut down when they get overwhelmed.

“If we have too much coming in – too much stress, too much anxiety, too much stimulus, it will shut us down,” she said.

Wenger encourages anyone feeling overwhelmed by stress to focus on what they can control and come up with a plan that includes taking care of their own mental, physical, and spiritual health.

SSM Health Behavioral Health includes Outpatient Services (St. Charles County) – 636-327-1157, Central Intake Line – 314-344-6700, and Urgent Care – 314-344-7200.

“If you feel like that, you are not maintaining well enough on your own, reach out for some support,” said Wegner. “That’s why programs exist.”

