Cori Bush tells Republicans to ‘Find another job’ after metal detector refusals

ST. LOUIS – St. Louisan and elected Democratic Representative Cori Bush calls out her colleagues who are refusing to abide by the new security protocols in the U.S. Capitol Building.

Security is being stepped up at the Capitol after the violent assault on Janurary 6 by a mob of Donald Trump supporters in an attempt to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

Bush spoke with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Tuesday night. In the interview, he asked her reaction to the House Republicans refusing to walk through metal detectors to get onto the floor. He asked if they refused to go through TSA or if they rushed the metal detectors at the airport.

Bush stated that when she was entering the chamber with Democrats there was no issue,” So when I went in, I didn’t see that take place,” said Bush. “There was a line of people that were waiting to go through the metal detectors. So, in the place where I was, people were just waiting in line and we went through without incident. But for those that did that, first of all, we’re talking about your job. Let’s just look at it from the most basic level.”

She went on to say that if a person works at McDonald’s and refuses to wear their uniform, they’re not going to work.

To my colleagues who won't go through the metal detectors:



Have you ever had a job before? If you work at McDonald’s and you don’t wear the uniform, you don’t work that day.



If you won’t abide by the rules of this job, go find another one 👋🏾 https://t.co/rPO2xek1iB — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 13, 2021

“Wherever you’re told, this is what you have to do… this is what you have to do,” Bush said. “How do they get on a plane? Do you say this is against your rights? Do you rush through the metal detector? That’s a bunch of bullcrap.”

Bush said she believes the House Republicans are “ trying to push the limits as far as they can.”

“We have Congress members who have said they want to carry their guns to the House floor. We have Congress members who bring guns to the office buildings,” said Bush. “This is where we should feel safe. I don’t feel safe around that. Many people don’t feel safe around that. And you know what: If they won’t abide by the simple things that this job calls for… then go find another one.”

