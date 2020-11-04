Cori Bush makes history, Ann Wagner keeps her seat with their wins election night

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Democrats will control the U.S. House and so far, Republicans retain control of the senate.

COVID turned a watch party into a parking lot party at North Oaks Plaza where both Black and women’s history was made election night when Cori Bush was elected to Congress for the 1st Congressional District.

Bush challenged and lost to William Lacy Clay in the 2018 primary. She said no one thought she could win against him.

Clay was part of a family legacy in the U.S. House.

Election night, Bush thanked everyone who took a chance on her.

In the 2nd Congressional District, Republican Ann Wagner keeps her seat.

She held off Democratic challenger Jill Schupp.

This race was a bit closer than Bush’s but just as decisive. Wagner pulled away by seven percent of the vote.

Wagner of course gave a victory speech last night, but she also gave a list of her priorities.

She said she wanted to help families recover from the pandemic physically and economically.

Wagner represents parts of west county and Cori bush represents all of St. Louis city… and parts of St. Louis County.

Bush may have made history election night, but the 1st Congressional District is still represented by a Democrat, and the second is still represented by a Republican.

