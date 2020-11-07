Cori Bush releases statement to congratulate Biden, Harris on presidential win

ST. LOUIS – In a statement posted to Facebook Saturday afternoon, Missouri Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their 2020 Election win.

All three had historic wins.

Bush made history when she became Missouri’s first black congresswoman election night.

More history was made after it was confirmed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the 2020 presidential election Saturday morning.

In her statement, Bush said she looks forward to working with Biden and Harris to deliver progress to not only her community, but all across the country.

“Our needs are urgent, and our pain is real,” Bush said. “For the sake of those who have the very least, this moment must not be a time for complacency. It must be a moment for leading with radical love.”