Tracking COVID-19 curve of cases, deaths across the bi-state

ST. LOUIS – There are mixed results Tuesday morning in the latest COVID-19 numbers when it comes to the ongoing impact of the virus in the St. Louis region. While multiple counties are reporting more cases and deaths, lots of other counties have no new infections.

13 counties in our region confirm a little more than 100 additional COVID-19 cases and 8 more Coronavirus deaths. But 16 other counties in the St. Louis area have no new cases. Statewide Missouri is reporting more than 150 additional cases. The case number increases went up for four of the seven days with the high point coming last Saturday.

Illinois had its largest jump in cases on the first day of this seven day period. The case increases then fluctuated for several days before ending with nearly 2,300 new cases reported Monday and 57 additional deaths.

1,921 people in St. Louis County who had COVID-19 have now been released from isolation. That is 62 more people than yesterday morning.

1,146 people from our other counties who had COVID-19 have now either recovered or been released from isolation. That is an increase of 52 people from Monday morning.