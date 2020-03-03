ST. LOUIS - As concern rises about the coronavirus and other illnesses this time of year, the Archdiocese of St. Louis is putting out a reminder to their parishes about ways to limit health risks.
It’s that time of year, many around us may be getting sick and with growing concerns of the coronavirus, many are trying to take extra precautions.
Germs can spread easily anywhere large crowds congregate including churches which is why the Archdiocese of St. Louis is reminding it’s more than 180 parishes about best health practices.
That includes: not shaking hands during the ‘Sign of Peace’, not drinking from the chalice, and receiving the Eucharist in your hands instead of directly in your mouth.
The diocese says it’s also working with healthcare professionals to make any more adjustments where need be. But, they’re also asking their parishioners to use their best judgment and to stay home if they’re sick. They say you can watch the mass on TV or on the internet.
WashU says it had 35 students studying abroad in Italy this semester and is requiring them to come home. They will all need to pass health screenings.
Coronavirus affecting how Catholics celebrate mass
