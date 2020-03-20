Coronavirus can’t cancel this St. Louis couple’s wedding

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The coronavirus is also having an effect on weddings. Large gatherings of people are discouraged in the state of Missouri.

Mike and Sarah Williams were told that they had to cancel their dream wedding. The venue they were planning on using told them that they had to cancel. So, they suited up and found a place for a small ceremony.

The couple posted this message to our Facebook page:

“Our wedding was planned for March 28th and the venues told us we had to cancel. After a year and a half of planning and our dream wedding being ripped out from under our feet with less than two weeks to go, we decided to get married anyway! Pastor Steve Westbrook at St. John’s EUCC on South Lindbergh performed an amazing ceremony with only 48 hours notice and we couldn’t be happier! And of course we had to have a good sense of humor about it (see picture). Mike & Sarah Williams “ Facebook Post