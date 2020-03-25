Coronavirus cases and deaths jump in Missouri and Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Coronavirus cases in Missouri and Illinois are spiking again. With substantial increases in multiple areas. The jump in numbers not only represents more overall cases but alto tragically more deaths as well. This is as COVID-19 continues to spread across our region.

In Missouri, there are at least 272 coronavirus cases. There have been eight deaths so far in the state.

In Illinois, there are at least 1,535 coronavirus cases. That's a jump of 250 cases from the day before. There are now 16 deaths across Illinois.

The city of St. Louis now has 37 cases with one death. In St. Louis Couny there are 97 cases being reported with one death. St. Charles County has 11 cases with one death there.

St. Charles County officials are still investigating the case of a worker at the Circle K on Elm just off 370 who tested positive for COVID-19. They are encouraging people who were in the store in the past two weeks to monitor their health. Authorities say if you're having any COVID-19 symptoms like dry cough and/or a fever, isolate yourself and call a health care provider.

Both Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker continue to speak out on the COVID-19 situation.

"The question that everyone wants answered right now is, 'how long is all of this going to last?' The honest answer is we don't yet know. I know that's hard to accept, but it's honest, and I'm determined to be honest with you above all else," said Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

"We all know that we believe this is going to continue for some time and for some weeks. But I'm optimistic, too. When I see the things that are going on at the federal level, when I talk to the White House, there's a lot of optimists out there, too. There's a lot of good things happening," said Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

Jefferson County officials say their newest coronavirus case is a female between just 10 and 20 years old. Jefferson County now has four total COVID-19 cases.