Coronavirus cases climb in both Missouri and Illinois including Missouri’s first death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Coronavirus cases are on the rise in both Missouri and Illinois sparking major concerns from both area leaders and citizens.

Among the new cases is the first Coronavirus death in Missouri. Governor Mike Parson announced the death yesterday of a Columbia resident in their 60s who tested positive on Tuesday after traveling abroad.

There are now 24 confirmed Coronavirus cases in Missouri and 288 cases in Illinois. The number in Missouri jumped to 24 after being at 15 on Tuesday.

The Illinois total taking a major spike yesterday rising from 160 to 288. The new cases include two doctors at Washington University. One of the physicians lives in St. Louis City and the other in St. Louis County.

Authorities tell Fox 2 the city resident continued to work while exhibiting symptoms raising concerns that others could have been exposed.

We are also told that two Washington University students who were studying abroad in Denmark tested positive for the virus. They are quarantining out of state and have not returned to campus.

St. Charles County is reporting its first Coronavirus case, a woman in her 20's who recently traveled abroad and is now quarantined at her home. A third case is also being confirmed in St. Clair County. With the latest developments, St. Louis County now has five positive cases and St. Louis city has two.

According to Washing University, the physicians are quarantined and are not working with patients. "We are working as diligently and quickly as possible with public health officials who are focused on identifying and communicating with anyone who may have had contact with the physicians."

Both St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page are now taking action prohibiting public gatherings of more than ten people. The county’s order limiting gatherings is in effect now. The city’s order starts tonight at midnight.